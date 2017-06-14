    ×

    Halftime Report

    Trader tracker: Link buys Oracle

    • "Halftime Report" trader Stephanie Link buys Oracle
    • "Boatload of cash, nice dividend, good buyback"
    • Shares are up 15% this year
    A sign in front of Oracle’s headquarters is shown in Redwood Shores, Calif.
    On Wednesday Stephanie Link, TIAA Investments Portfolio Manager and "Halftime Report" regular, bought Oracle.

    As a value investor, Link conducts research into a company's fundamentals to determine its intrinsic value. She then compares her analysis with the asset's market value to see if it's over or under priced.

    This trader likes this tech stock over Nvidia
    This trader likes this tech stock over Nvidia   

    If the market is under-pricing a company it can present an attractive buying opportunity, since the potential upside is not yet reflected in the stock price.

    And according to Link's research, Oracle fits the bill.

    One of the reasons why Link likes the stock is the company's shifting business model.

    "I like what the company is doing in terms of transitioning to the cloud, to a subscription business with recurring revenue and better margins and operating leverage," she said on Wednesday's "Halftime Report."

    Oracle's had a nice run this year -- the stock is already up 16%. And Link believes the combination of the company's future business prospects and its solid fundamentals can push the stock even higher.

    "They [Oracle] benefit from a lower dollar," and have a "boatload of cash, a nice dividend, and a good buyback."

    Link is quick to note that she's not buying this stock for a quick trade -- rather, she plans to hold it for the longer-term.

    "This is not a play on the quarter. They report next week and fiscal 4Q is always a tough one for them," she said.

    According to technician Josh Brown, the stock might be on the verge of a breakout. "It's a great looking chart...knocking on its high," he commented.

    Oracle has a market cap of $183 billion dollars, with a 1.70% dividend yield. The stock trades at 17X forward earnings.

    Trader disclosure: Stephanie Link owns Oracle.

