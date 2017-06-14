    ×

    Energy

    Oil prices are tanking right now; US crude drops below $45 a barrel to 5-week low

    • U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell below $45 a barrel, nearly 4 percent.
    • The drop came after a disappointing report on U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles.
    • WTI prices traded within a dollar of the May 5 low and threatened to fall to the lowest level since mid-November.
    Oil pumpjacks in the Permian Basin oil field are getting to work as crude oil prices gain.
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images
    Oil pumpjacks in the Permian Basin oil field are getting to work as crude oil prices gain.

    Oil prices threatened to fall through key technical levels on Wednesday after the government issued a bearish report on U.S. fuel stockpiles.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell nearly 4 percent, plunging to a five-week low below $45 a barrel, following the report. WTI last traded at $44.64, within $1 of the recent low of $43.76 struck on May 5.

    Sources: FactSet

    Following a precipitous drop toward the May 5 low last week, analysts warned that WTI's next stop could be $42.20 a barrel, a level not seen since mid-November.

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that gasoline stockpiles rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week through June 9, versus expectations for a 457,000 barrel drop.

    The surprise increase was another sign of persistently weak gas demand even as the summer driving season revs up. The four-week average for gas consumption is 1.2 percent below the year-ago level.

    In addition, U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 1.7 million barrels, less than the expected decline of 2.7 million barrels.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    OIL
    ---
    OIL
    ---