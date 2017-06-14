    ×

    Dow hits record high at the open as Fed decision looms

    U.S. equities kicked off Wednesday trading slightly higher as investors braced themselves for the latest monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

    The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high at the open, climbing about 22 points as UnitedHealth contributed the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with utilities leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2 percent.

    The Fed is largely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, but investors will likely key on what the central bank says about U.S. inflationary pressures.

    "It'll be interesting to see how they address inflationary pressures receding," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "Inflationary expectations, if you look at the surveys, are going lower."

    Inflation is an important metric closely followed by the Fed and, unlike other data, it has lagged the central bank's target.

    The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the PCE deflator, came in at a weaker 1.5 percent, well below the Fed's 2 percent inflation target.

    The latest consumer price index reading, released Wednesday, fell 0.1 percent. Economists expected CPI to rise 0.2 percent.

    "I'm assuming their statement will be upbeat, but I'm wondering what language they will use to describe the inflation miss," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab. "On the surface, you look at it and say: 'Why are you raising rates?'"

    Wall Street will also look for clarity on how the Fed plans to unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

    U.S. Treasurys spiked Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield sliding to 2.134 percent; it traded near 2.2 percent earlier in the session.

    Gold futures also spiked higher suddenly Wednesday morning after the economic data was released. A shooting in Virginia added to fears, sending investors into the safe haven trade.

    As of 9:25 a.m. ET, gold futures for August delivery traded 0.83 percent higher at $1,279.20 per ounce.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    8:30 a.m. Empire state manufacturing

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed survey

    9:15 a.m. Industrial production

    10:00 a.m. NAHB survey

    4:00 p.m. TIC data

    Friday

    8:30 a.m. Housing starts

    8:30 a.m. Business leaders

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    12:45 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

