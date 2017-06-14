Dow hits record high at the open as Fed decision looms

U.S. equities kicked off Wednesday trading slightly higher as investors braced themselves for the latest monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high at the open, climbing about 22 points as UnitedHealth contributed the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with utilities leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2 percent.

The Fed is largely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, but investors will likely key on what the central bank says about U.S. inflationary pressures.

"It'll be interesting to see how they address inflationary pressures receding," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "Inflationary expectations, if you look at the surveys, are going lower."

Inflation is an important metric closely followed by the Fed and, unlike other data, it has lagged the central bank's target.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the PCE deflator, came in at a weaker 1.5 percent, well below the Fed's 2 percent inflation target.