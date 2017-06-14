US Treasurys higher as investors await the Fed’s policy decision

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rates and its future policy plans. The announcement is due at 2pm E.T.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.2039 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.8556 percent.

There are no U.S. treasury auctions on the agenda for Wednesday.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.18 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 1.11 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.84 a barrel, down 1.33 percent.