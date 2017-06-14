Wall Street higher ahead of Fed policy decision

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday morning after markets closed at new highs Tuesday following a rebound in technology stocks. Traders will now be looking ahead to the second day of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, in which it is largely expected to raise interest rates and announce its plans for the U.S. balance sheet. The announcement is due at 2pm E.T.

Also on the agenda Wednesday is economic data on the consumer price index, retail sales and business inventories.

Meanwhile on the earnings front, manufacturing business Jabil Circuit is due to report after the bell.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.74 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.08 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.18 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 1.11 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.84 a barrel, down 1.33 percent.