    Watch: Trump speaks after shooting at congressional baseball practice

    A gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice field in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, wounding multiple people including a congressman.

    Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, is in stable condition and is undergoing surgery, according to his office. Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were shot and are in stable condition.

    President Donald Trump is expected to make a statement at 11:30 am ET.

