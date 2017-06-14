Watch: Trump speaks after shooting at congressional baseball practice

[The stream is slated to start at 11:35 am, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice field in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, wounding multiple people including a congressman.

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, is in stable condition and is undergoing surgery, according to his office. Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were shot and are in stable condition.

President Donald Trump is expected to make a statement at 11:30 am ET.