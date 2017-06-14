Wharton’s No. 1 professor: 'Never give up is bad advice. Sometimes quitting is a virtue.'

"If you're too obsessed with any of these virtues, you might undermine your own resilience," he says. "Virtues can be a little bit like vitamins. Vitamins are essential for health. But what if you get more than your body needs? If you take too much Vitamin C, it won't hurt you. If you overdose on Vitamin D, though, it can do serious harm: you could wind up with kidney problems."

Grant does not dispute that great success often requires determination in the face of rejection.

"Persistence is one of the most important forces in success and happiness," says Grant. "There's the author whose novel was rejected half a dozen times. The artist whose cartoons were turned down over and over. And the musicians who were told 'guitar groups are on the way out' and they'd never make it in show business. If they had quit, Harry Potter, Disney and the Beatles wouldn't exist.

"But that's only half the story," he says. "For every J.K. Rowling and Walt Disney and Lennon and McCartney, there are thousands of writers and entrepreneurs and musicians who fail not for lack of grit, but because of how narrowly they apply it.

"Sometimes resilience comes from gritting your teeth and packing your bags," says Grant.