Wharton’s No. 1 professor: 'Never give up is bad advice. Sometimes quitting is a virtue.'

When it comes to success, unwavering determination is often revered as the secret to achieving your dreams. If you have grit and just never give up, then you will, eventually, win.
Not so, says Adam Grant, the No. 1 professor at top-tier business school Wharton, best-selling author and management consultant to the likes of Facebook, Google, Goldman Sachs and the NBA. Grant says there's a time when grit will get you nowhere but stuck further in a hole.
"Never give up is bad advice. Sometimes quitting is a virtue," says Grant in a speech he delivered to Utah State University graduates.
Grant researched graduation speeches before giving his and learned that most extol the importance of living with generosity, authenticity and grit. And while he doesn't argue that these are values worth respecting, he also offers a warning.