The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the second time this year and that will affect your bond holdings.

Though a quarter-point increase to the Fed's benchmark rate will not drastically change your returns, a prolonged campaign of rate hikes may be a short-term drag on your fixed income investments, as rising rates mean lower bond prices.

"The principal price of your bond will go down when interest rates rise, but that has no impact unless you plan on selling your bond and not holding it to maturity," said Dana Anspach, a certified financial planner and founder of Sensible Money in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Financial advisors recommend that bond investors keep these three things in mind before they make any changes to their portfolios: