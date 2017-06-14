What to watch out for at the 2017 International Paris Air Show

One of the most intriguing areas of observation at Paris will be movement from the Chinese aerospace industry players as they look to gain a greater foothold in the sector. With new platforms like the C919 set to launch, it will be fascinating to see how they enter the market. For China, the demand lies in newer Asian and African markets such as Indonesia and Nigeria. But the true threat they pose to the U.S. and European establishment lies not in the platforms themselves, but rather in the commercial models by which they are sold. With aggressive pricing and by leveraging their large cash surplus to upend current leasing models, new models could transform how companies buy and sell aircraft.



It will also be interesting to watch their acquisition strategy. We saw Chinese acquisitions of European manufacturers last year and Le Bourget could see more activity from them. That said, you'll need to keep you ears to the ground as they may not be widely publicized.



This year's International Paris Air Show promises to be yet another dynamic spectacle. It will be fascinating to see how these developments play out at Le Bourget and if new markets and technologies continue to upset the status quo.