After-hours buzz: BAH, FNSR, FOSL & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Finisar shares slipped nearly 3 percent during after-hours following a fourth-quarter revenue miss and disappointing guidance for the next quarter. The optical communications company reported earnings of 50 cents on revenue of $357.5 million while analysts expected earnings of 50 cents on revenue of $359.19 million according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of competitors such as Oclaro and Applied Optoelectronics also dipped close to 3 percent during extended trading following Finisar's earnings report.

Booz Allen Hamilton shares fell more than 13 percent during extended-trading after posting a statement revealing that the Department of Justice is "conducting a civil and criminal investigation relating to certain elements of the Company's cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government."

Shares of Fossil ticked up nearly 2 percent during after-hours following an insider filing by its CEO Kosta Karsotis.

Shares of Weight Watchers ticked up nearly 3 percent during after-hours following an insider filing by Michael Colosi, who is the company's general counselor and secretary.