Blimp catches on fire and crashes near the US Open

A blimp has crashed near the U.S. Open national golf championship site in Erin Hills, Wisconsin late Thursday morning, leaving one person injured.

According to a tweet by the U.S. Open, the blimp was unaffiliated with tournament coverage.

The blimp was an advertising blimp sponsored by AirSign. According to a statement by the company, the "pilot was the only human in the blimp and was able to escape without any serious injuries."

The injured pilot has been airlifted from the scene.