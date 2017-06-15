    ×

    Blimp catches on fire and crashes near the US Open

    • An advertising blimp crashed near the U.S. Open site in Erin Hills, Wisconsin late Thursday morning.
    • The blimp was unaffiliated with tournament coverage and there's been one reported injury so far.
    Martin Kaymer of Germany, Dustin Johnson of the United States, and Jordan Spieth of the United States walk off from the first tee during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 15, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin.
    Getty Images
    A blimp has crashed near the U.S. Open national golf championship site in Erin Hills, Wisconsin late Thursday morning, leaving one person injured.

    According to a tweet by the U.S. Open, the blimp was unaffiliated with tournament coverage.

    The blimp was an advertising blimp sponsored by AirSign. According to a statement by the company, the "pilot was the only human in the blimp and was able to escape without any serious injuries."

    The injured pilot has been airlifted from the scene.