CNBC and Institutional Investor Announce Seventh Annual Delivering Alpha Conference

Annual Conference for the Investor and Business Elite to be Held on September 12, 2017 at The Pierre in New York City

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 15, 2017—CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Institutional Investor, today announced the seventh annual Delivering Alpha conference, the singular investor event, scheduled for September 12, 2017 at The Pierre in New York City.

This elite investor conference brings together the biggest names in the hedge fund and investor communities, as well as influential political and economic leaders for a high-level discussion on the critical issues facing investors in today's global economy. With one-on-one interviews and panel discussions led by top journalists from CNBC and Institutional Investor, the 2016 Delivering Alpha conference featured Jacob J. Lew, The 76th United States Secretary of the Treasury; Ray Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates; Timothy Geithner, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury; Paul E. Singer, Founder and President, Elliott Management; Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO, J.P. Morgan Asset Management; Marc Lasry, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Avenue Capital Group; Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO, Starwood Capital Group; Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Blackstone Group; and Carl Icahn, Chairman, Icahn Enterprises.

Exclusive coverage of the Delivering Alpha conference will be featured on CNBC and CNBC.com.

The conference agenda is being created in collaboration with a distinguished group of advisory board members including:

Chris Ailman, Chief Investment Officer, California State Teachers' Retirement System

Jeffrey Aronson, Co-Founder, Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Robin Diamonte, Chief Investment Officer, United Technologies

Sonia Gardner, President, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Avenue Capital Group

Keith Meister, CEO, Corvex Management

Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder & CEO, Social Capital

Nelson Peltz, Founding Partner & CEO, Trian Fund Management

Barry Sternlicht, Chairman & CEO, Starwood Capital Group

Michael Vranos, Founder & CEO, Ellington

A portion of the conference proceeds will benefit The Council for Economic Education (CEE), the nation's leading non-profit dedicated to increasing the economic and financial literacy of K-12 students.

For more information about the 2017 Delivering Alpha conference including registration and sponsorship opportunities, log on to: http://www.deliveringalpha.com.

