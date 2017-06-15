    ×

    Coast Guard: Law enforcement investigating potential threat aboard container ship at Port of Charleston

    • The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a potential threat aboard a container ship at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina.
    • Local and federal authorities are aiding the investigation
    U.S. Coast Guard boats patrol Boston Harbor on January 6, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts.
    Scott Eisen | Getty Images
    The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a potential threat aboard the container ship, Maersk Memphis, at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina, authorities said Thursday.

    "The Maersk Memphis is currently moored at Charleston's Wando terminal, which has been evacuated while law enforcement units from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies investigate the threat," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

    A one nautical mile safety zone has been established around the vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said on its Twitter account.

