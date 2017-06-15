Cramer: Kroger's decline proves grocery is just as bad as the rest of retail 6 Hours Ago | 07:09

Once an industry leader, Kroger has struggled of late, seeing its same-store sales — excluding fuel — fall 0.2 percent in the first quarter, on top of labor inflation and food deflation.

Its conference call was no better, as management fielded analyst questions about competition from Wal-Mart, Amazon and others, leaving most of the inquirers dissatisfied, Cramer said.

"Worse, at one point, they simply seemed to give up and agree," Cramer added, quoting CFO Michael Schlotman:

"At the end of the day, we always assume this industry is going to get more competitive, quarter in, quarter out, year in, year out," Schlotman told the analysts. "And, unfortunately, I guess, we're rarely disappointed with the result."

Cramer found that to be an understatement, as the grocery business was relatively cutthroat and had narrow margins even before disruptors like Amazon and others started selling food.

Several years back, Costco decided to focus on food above all other products, taking a loss to reinvent its sales strategy. Whole Foods oriented itself toward more affluent shoppers. The privately-held Trader Joe's broke in, attracting various demographics.

"Then Wal-Mart and Target decided they had to offer food, too, and while initially both seemed off their game, they rapidly realized there was only one way to compete: on price," Cramer said.

The dollar stores followed, catering to consumers with food stamps, and two massive pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreen's, also joined the grocery party.

Not to mention German grocery chains Aldi and Lidl, which announced plans to expand to the United States, with Lidl opening stores in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina on Thursday.

And with Amazon expanding into the food business with grocery delivery service AmazonFresh and other initiatives, the price battle may soon turn into a full-blown war, Cramer said.

"Now, there's no way that Kroger is going to cede its turf to everyone. It will compete. It will compete aggressively, which is exactly why, even down here, this stock's a tough one to own," Cramer said. "Sadly, I think Kroger knows it. There was a resigned nature to this conference call at the end that makes me feel like saying, 'You know what, guys? Call me back when somebody blinks.' Right now, though, everyone's approaching groceries with eyes wide open, and I think, in the end, the only winner is you, the consumer."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com