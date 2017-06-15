Early movers: JBL, UTX, CS, AMZN, ALK, BOBE, WDC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Jabil Circuit — The electronics manufacturer beat estimates by two cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 31 cents per share. Revenue also beat forecasts, and the company gave strong current-quarter revenue guidance with a prediction of the "best fourth quarter" in its history.

United Technologies – The company raised its quarterly dividend by 6.1 percent to 70 cents per share. The increased dividend will be paid on September 10 to shareholders of record on August 18.

UBS , Credit Suisse – UBS and Credit Suisse were ordered by Switzerland's central bank to draft credible plans for a potential insolvency. The bank did say that UBS and Credit Suisse were on track to meet upgraded capital requirements.

Amazon.com – Amazon is interested in possibly buying collaboration software maker Slack Technologies, according to a Bloomberg report which puts Slack's value at $9 billion or more. Separately, Instinet raised its price target on Amazon to $1,100 per share from $975 while maintaining a "buy" rating.

Alaska Air Group – The airline said a key expense measure – cost per available seat mile – will be higher than originally thought, citing one-time expenses for pilot pay hikes at its Horizon Air unit.

Bob Evans Farms – Although the food distributor's revenue was below estimates, adjusted quarterly profit of 61 cents per share easily beat consensus estimates of 42 cents. The company said it is benefiting from recent transactions that transformed it into a pure-play food distribution company.

Western Digital – The hard disk drive maker is seeking a court injunction to keep partner Toshiba from selling its chip business without Western Digital's consent. The two companies jointly operate Toshiba's primary chip plant in Japan.

Alphabet – Alphabet's Google unit struck an agreement on the nature of future tax payments in Indonesia. Early this week, the two sides had resolved a dispute on Google's 2016 tax payments. Separately, the stock was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Canaccord Genuity, which cites valuation among other factors.

Bank of America – The bank is laying off more workers in its operations and technology unit, in a continuing effort to cut costs.

AIG — The insurer has struck a deal with IBM that will use blockchain technology to create a so-called "smart" insurance policy.

Apple – Apple is working on turning its iPhone into a one-stop location for all of a user's medical information, according to a cnbc.com report.

Wells Fargo – Bank officials in its mortgage business were reportedly making unauthorized changes to home loans held by customers in bankruptcy, even as the bank was dealing with its sales practices scandal last year. The New York Times reports that the changes lowered monthly payments but extended the terms of the loans by decades.

Brinker International – The parent of Chili's, On The Border, and other restaurant chains was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan Chase, which notes overall industry weakness and higher capital expenditures offsetting sales improvements. The firm said Brinker is among companies that have "exhausted their ability to engineer" further shareholder returns.

Goodyear Tire – The tire maker sees 2017 operating income to decline in the mid-single digits versus prior flat guidance, according to a Citi conference presentation.