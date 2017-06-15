European markets seen lower; focus on central banks; Trump investigated

Bourses in Europe are expected to open lower Thursday as investors digest comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve and wait to hear from the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank.

The FTSE 100 is seen 21 points lower at 7,468; the DAX is Germany is set to open 17 points lower at 12,807 and the CAC is expected to start lower by 9 points at 5,242.

The U.S. Federal Reserve decided to raise rates by a quarter point but investors are worried about the weaker-than-expected inflation and slower economic growth. Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump is being investigated by a special counsel for possible obstruction of justice.

Back in Europe, the Bank of England is set to announce its latest monetary decision at 12 p.m. London time, but before that the Swiss National Bank will announce its latest rate decision at 8.30 a.m. London time.

Eurozone finance ministers are also gathering in Luxembourg Thursday to discuss debt relief for Greece.