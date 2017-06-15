    ×

    Europe Markets

    European markets seen lower; focus on central banks; Trump investigated

    • BoE; SNB set to announce latest rate decisions
    • Euro zone discusses debt relief for Greece

    Bourses in Europe are expected to open lower Thursday as investors digest comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve and wait to hear from the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank.

    The FTSE 100 is seen 21 points lower at 7,468; the DAX is Germany is set to open 17 points lower at 12,807 and the CAC is expected to start lower by 9 points at 5,242.

    The U.S. Federal Reserve decided to raise rates by a quarter point but investors are worried about the weaker-than-expected inflation and slower economic growth. Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump is being investigated by a special counsel for possible obstruction of justice.

    Back in Europe, the Bank of England is set to announce its latest monetary decision at 12 p.m. London time, but before that the Swiss National Bank will announce its latest rate decision at 8.30 a.m. London time.

    Eurozone finance ministers are also gathering in Luxembourg Thursday to discuss debt relief for Greece.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    In the corporate world, Nokia has launched the world's fastest network chips and VW is set to offer an extra two-year guarantee to EU car owners but no money back in the fallout of the emissions scandal.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    VANG MSCI EU
    ---
    IEV
    ---
    EWG
    ---
    UK
    ---
    EWQ
    ---