Lloyd Blankfein's advice to Goldman Sachs interns applies to every young professional starting a new gig

You might not have the stamina to intern at Goldman Sachs, but that doesn't mean you can't benefit from the advice CEO Lloyd Blankfein gives his interns.

In an email sent last week, Blankfein welcomed the company's summer interns and shared valuable career advice anyone starting an internship or new job can use.

Above all, take the role seriously, and don't wait around for new opportunities or projects to come your way, Blankfein says.

"Take ownership of your internship experience," he writes, noting that Goldman's company culture "emphasizes entrepreneurship and innovation."

To get the most out of a summer experience, he suggests interns do two things: