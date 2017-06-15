The first time David Litt met his new boss in person, he blacked out.

Litt, then 24, had just landed a gig as a speechwriter at the White House. His boss was President Barack Obama.

Obama asked Litt, "How's it going?"

"And I have no idea what I said. I could have said anything. I assume it wasn't that bad because I didn't get fired, but I have literally no memory of what happened after that," Litt tells CNBC. "And I later talked to other people and that's a fairly common occurrence upon meeting a president — you just totally freeze like a deer in the headlights."

Litt, now 30, was one of the many millennials who became obsessed with Obama when he heard the then Senator campaigning.