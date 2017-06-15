The growth rates in these countries far outstrips those in some of the more established ad markets, with the U.S. forecast to see a 1.6 percent increase in spending, while France will only see 0.4 percent growth. The U.K.'s advertisers will spend 1.9 percent more this year than in 2016.

Globally, ad spending will grow by 3.7 percent to $505 billion in 2017. This is slower than in 2016, which saw a record 5.9 percent growth rate, due to the U.S. presidential election and global sports events such as the Olympic Games in Rio. Presidential election spending generated $9.8 billion in advertising dollars, according to a separate report by Borrell Associates, published in January.

"In 2017, both digital and offline growth will slow down. Online advertising sales will nevertheless continue to grow by double-digits in most markets (globally up 13 percent), but television ad sales will decline (down 1 percent) due to softer price increases, ratings erosion [lower TV ratings] and the lack of global sports events," said Vincent Létang, MAGNA's EVP for global market intelligence.

Advertisers are set to spend the most on digital means, which will take $204 billion, and over half that figure ($110 billion) will be on mobile ads. TV will take $180 billion globally.

In the U.S., traditional media such as TV, print and radio will dominate the market in 2017, with a forecast $102 billon spend (down 4 percent on 2016), while digital ad spend is forecast to reach $83 billion in 2017, up 14.3 percent.

MAGNA analyzed advertising spending in 70 countries.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.