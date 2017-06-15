Jim Paulsen: Here's what's really behind the tech stock drop

The S&P 500 Information Technology Sector Stock Price Index has declined by almost 5 percent since its peak on June 8th. Many believe this represents an overdue valuation adjustment after the index soared by about 40 percent in the last year. Certainly, a refreshing pause after such an aggressive run makes sense. However, rather than necessarily signaling an overvalued sector, we believe the recent pullback in tech stocks may be a reaction to a forthcoming reacceleration in U.S. economic momentum.