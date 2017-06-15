Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are lower and Nasdaq futures are sharply lower after Wednesday's mixed close and the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates. The tech stock slump has also resumed. We get weekly jobless claims numbers and the Philadelphia Fed survey this morning as well.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are down to six-week lows at the $44 a barrel level.

ALEXANDRIA SHOOTING

-Republican Congressman Steve Scalise is now in critical condition after an apparently radicalized Democrat from Illinois shot him and others in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday. The shooter is now dead.