Nestle to explore sale of its US confectionery business

Swiss food giant Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which include brands like Butterfinger, BabyRuth and 100Grand, among others.

The business has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.89 million), it said on Thursday.

"Nestle will explore strategic options for its U.S. confectionery business, including a potential sale," the company said in a statement.

The sale will not include Nestle's Toll House brand, however. Nestle also said that it would continue its U.S. investments in pet care, bottled water, frozen meals, infant food and ice cream.

The company's CEO Ulf Mark Schneider told CNBC back in February that the food and beverage giant would be ready if the opportunity for mergers of acquisitions arose and made "strategic sense" for the brand.

"When it comes to M&A, I think Nestle is no stranger to that," he said at the time.

"In fact some of the most strident deals of the 1980s that actually put the company on the map where it is today, as the world's largest food and beverage company, those were coming from here."