    No debt relief for Greece yet, says Eurogroup President

    • Debt relief figure will only be known next year
    Need to help Greece to make a successful exit next year: Eurogroup president
    Greece will have to keep waiting for details on how much debt relief it will get even though its bailout program is coming to an end, the Eurogroup President told CNBC on Thursday.

    The Greek government has been asking for debt relief since its third bailout program was prepared in 2015. However, several political stones, including the upcoming federal election in Germany, have derailed any detailed conversations.

    "As you know today will not be the meeting when we will take sort of the final decisions on what size of debt relief is needed," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the meetings of the 19 euro zone finance ministers told CNBC on Thursday.

    "We've outlined last year what kind of debt measures we have standing ready. We've always said that at the end of the program, in the second half of next year we will do the final calibrations of what's needed and how to design it," he said ahead of a Eurogroup meeting.

    On Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he was quite hopeful of the upcoming meeting.

    "We're looking ahead to the meeting … full of hope and expectation because we have implemented our commitments and we will continue to go down this route on the European path," Tsipras wrote in an article for the German newspaper Die Welt.

    Greece is still not out of the woods, says ex-fin min
    Without a clear outline of debt relief, the European Central Bank is unlikely to make a decision as to whether to include Greek bonds in its asset purchase program -- a decision that if positive would help the Greek economy and boost investor's confidence.

    But Dijsselbloem was clear. "The figure will only come right at the end of the program," he said, referring to the size of the debt relief.

