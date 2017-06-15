No debt relief for Greece yet, says Eurogroup President

Greece will have to keep waiting for details on how much debt relief it will get even though its bailout program is coming to an end, the Eurogroup President told CNBC on Thursday.

The Greek government has been asking for debt relief since its third bailout program was prepared in 2015. However, several political stones, including the upcoming federal election in Germany, have derailed any detailed conversations.

"As you know today will not be the meeting when we will take sort of the final decisions on what size of debt relief is needed," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the meetings of the 19 euro zone finance ministers told CNBC on Thursday.

"We've outlined last year what kind of debt measures we have standing ready. We've always said that at the end of the program, in the second half of next year we will do the final calibrations of what's needed and how to design it," he said ahead of a Eurogroup meeting.

On Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he was quite hopeful of the upcoming meeting.

"We're looking ahead to the meeting … full of hope and expectation because we have implemented our commitments and we will continue to go down this route on the European path," Tsipras wrote in an article for the German newspaper Die Welt.