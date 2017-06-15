Self-made millionaires agree on how many hours you should be working to succeed

Entrepreneur and New York Times-bestselling author Grant Cardone was deep in debt before building his building his multimillion-dollar fortune.
What sets the self-made millionaire apart from the rest of the population, he says, is how much he works: "Most people work 9-to-5. I work 95 hours [per week]. If you ever want to be a millionaire, you need to stop doing the 9-to-5 and start doing 95." That comes out to about 14 hours of work a day.
Ultimately, "if you can outwork the rest of the population, you're going to get lucky," Cardone tells CNBC. And once you do start seeing success, don't change your mentality: "If you gave me $5 billion, I'd still be grinding tomorrow."