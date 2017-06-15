In the era of the side hustle, star of ABC's "Shark Tank" and self-made millionaire Kevin O'Leary has a harsh stance on the subject. He will not, under any circumstances, invest in entrepreneurs who still have jobs elsewhere.

"I am never going to invest in you if you have a part-time job somewhere else; not a chance in hell. You have to be committed 110 percent," says O'Leary on a recent Facebook Live.

O'Leary started SoftKey Software Products from his basement with no cash, and as he grew the company, he bought up his competition. In 1999, he sold his software company to the Mattel Toy Company for $3.7 billion. He went on to launch a mutual fund, O'Leary Funds, and a primarily online wine business, Kevin O'Leary Fine Wines, among other ventures.