Snap stock falls back to its IPO price of $17 for the first time

Snap fell to its IPO price on Thursday for the first time since it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares sank 4.3 percent in intraday trade, and are down 42 percent from their high in March.

The instant messaging and photo application began trading in early March. Its IPO price was $17 a share, and shares surged 44 percent during their first day of trade.

The company reported slowing revenue growth and slowing user growth in its first quarterly earnings report on May 10.

The ephemeral photo messaging company posted a $515 million loss last year.

On the day of its debut, Snap shares closed at $24.48, putting the company's market capitalization at around $33 billion and on par with companies such as Marriott and Target.

Several analysts' sell ratings have cast doubt over the longevity of the company. In March, analysts at Needham initiated coverage of the social media firm's stock with an "underperform" rating, noting the company's total addressable market is 80 percent smaller than Facebook.

"Prospect Theory would label SNAP a 'lottery-like' stock," they said in a note Monday.

Earlier this month Citi Research lowered its rating on Snap to neutral from buy.

Snap's "pace of growth in monetization (including the contribution from new channels such as self-serve) may not be as fast as we had originally modeled in 2H17 due, in part, to a slower than expected roll-out of these new channels/platforms," Citi analyst Mark May wrote in a note to clients.

Nearly 70 percent of Wall Street does not have buy ratings on Snap shares, according to FactSet. Such a mixed view so soon after a large technology IPO is a rarity.

The stock will face more price pressure when 1.2 billion shares become available for sale at the end of July.