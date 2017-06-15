Special counsel Mueller reportedly probing finance, business deals of Trump aide Jared Kushner

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating business and financial dealings of White House aide Jared Kushner, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The probe into Kushner's business dealings is part of the special counsel's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Kushner's contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and then with Sergey Gorkov, the head of a state-owned Russian development bank, have also reportedly been part of the probe, but the newspaper said the look at business dealings could be new.

The newspaper said the information came from officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller, declined to comment on the scope of the investigation, but said: "that the Special Counsel's Office has undertaken stringent controls to prohibit unauthorized disclosures and will deal severely with any member who engages in this conduct."

A lawyer for Kushner also responded. "We do not know what this report refers to," Jamie Gorelick, a lawyer for Kushner told the Post.

"It would be standard practice for the Special Counsel to examine financial records to look for anything related to Russia. Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about Russia-related matters. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry."

