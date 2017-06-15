Tech stocks are again leading futures lower

U.S. stock futures were under pressure this morning with tech stocks leading the way lower after the Washington Post reported special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice. (CNBC & Washington Post)

The Dow was coming off another record close, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished lower on Wednesday after the Fed, as expected, raised interest rates by a quarter point. The Fed also laid out a plan to begin reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. (CNBC)

The 10-year Treasury yield was steady this morning after falling to its lowest level since just after the election despite the Fed rate hike. Soft economic data was to blame. (CNBC Trading Nation)

It's a busy day for economic numbers, with jobless claims, import prices, the Empire State manufacturing index, and the Philadelphia Fed index all released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Industrial production comes at 9:15 a.m. ET. Homebuilder sentiment is out at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Oil prices dropped to six-week lows this morning, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC's ability to implement the agreed upon extension of production cuts. U.S. crude sank 3.7 percent Wednesday, breaking a three-session win streak. (Reuters)