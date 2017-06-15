Travel companies brace for Trump's Cuba policy announcement

Travel companies reacted to reports that President Donald Trump will announce plans tomorrow to roll back former President Barack Obama's policies loosening restrictions on travel to Cuba.

The changes Trump is expected to announce would not prohibit travel altogether. Carnival Corporation said in a statement it was pleased the new policy would allow it to continue sailing to the island nation, but that it would still need to review the "extent of the tightening of the travel rules that could potentially affect our guests."

Carnival's namesake cruise line currently sails to Cuba, an experience the company called "extremely positive." Holland America Line, one of the company's other properties, will start sailing to Cuba in December, according to its website. Carnival said it has also requested permission for its other lines to sail to Cuba.

"Travel brings people and cultures together, so we are excited about the upcoming cruises to Cuba for our guests," Carnival said.

Marriott International, which already has one hotel open in Cuba and another in the works, urged the Trump administration to rethink its plan.

"We are at an important moment in the relationship between the United States and Cuba," Marriott said in a statement. "Travel between our two countries continues to increase and strengthen an evolving bilateral relationship. It would be exceedingly disappointing to see the progress that has been made in the last two years halted and reversed by the Administration."

Airline companies were less forthcoming ahead of the announcement.

Doug McGraw, a spokesman for JetBlue, said the company will review the policy once it is available and plans to operate within the government's policy. JetBlue flies from New York, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale to Havana, and from Fort Lauderdale to Santa Clara, Camagüey and Holguín, according to its website.

Southwest declined to comment on the new Cuba policy, simply saying in a statement it will "continue to seek opportunities to offer unique value and hospitality." The airline currently flies to Havana from Tampa and Fort Lauderdale and has a pending application to the United States Department of Transportation for another flight from Florida.

Delta Air Lines declined to comment before Trump's remarks. It offers three daily services from New York, Miami and Atlanta to Havana.

United Airlines also declined to comment, but said it will release something "immediately after an announcement." The company offers flights to Havana from nine airports in eight cities, including Boston, New York, Chicago and San Francisco, according to its website.

— CNBC's Susan Li contributed to this report.