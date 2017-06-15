Trump says 'very good' GDP numbers are coming

President Donald Trump hinted Thursday that investors may like what they see from coming U.S. gross domestic product data.

At a White House executive order signing, he said "very good" GDP numbers will be announced in the "very near future." He attributed it to his push to slash regulations on businesses.

"We have regulations on top of regulations and in history nobody has gotten rid of so many regulations as the Trump administration," Trump said before he signed an order on apprenticeship. "And that's one of the reasons that you see the jobs and the companies all kicking in so strongly. I think some very good numbers are going to be announced, by the way, in the very near future as to GDP."

It was unclear whether Trump was speaking generally or referring to specific data he has seen. The third reading of the first-quarter GDP data will be released on Thursday, June 29.