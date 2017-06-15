US stocks open lower on renewed tech pressure; Alphabet falls

U.S. equities opened lower on Thursday as large-cap technology stocks faced renewed pressure.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 60 points shortly after the open, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 dropped 0.6 percent with information technology sliding more than 1 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite pulled back about 1 percent.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet all traded lower in early trade.

Technology has been on a tear this year, with the S&P tech sector rising about 18 percent to easily outperform other industries. But earlier this week tech completed its biggest two-day decline since December.

In a note to clients Thursday, Jefferies strategist Sean Darby compared the technology stock run we're seeing now to the "melt-up" that occurred in the late-1990s. Darby noted that both periods had declining inflation and low rates, alongside a thriving digital economy. But ultimately that didn't end well.

"After Y2K occurred, the Fed lifted rates which eventually evaporated the cheap financing that had underwritten the technology boom," Darby said.