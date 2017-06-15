    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks open lower on renewed tech pressure; Alphabet falls

    Tech sector leads market lower at open
    Tech sector leads market lower at open   

    U.S. equities opened lower on Thursday as large-cap technology stocks faced renewed pressure.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 60 points shortly after the open, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 dropped 0.6 percent with information technology sliding more than 1 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite pulled back about 1 percent.

    Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet all traded lower in early trade.

    Technology has been on a tear this year, with the S&P tech sector rising about 18 percent to easily outperform other industries. But earlier this week tech completed its biggest two-day decline since December.

    In a note to clients Thursday, Jefferies strategist Sean Darby compared the technology stock run we're seeing now to the "melt-up" that occurred in the late-1990s. Darby noted that both periods had declining inflation and low rates, alongside a thriving digital economy. But ultimately that didn't end well.

    "After Y2K occurred, the Fed lifted rates which eventually evaporated the cheap financing that had underwritten the technology boom," Darby said.

    Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    Getty Images
    Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

    Investors also continued to digest the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates and lay out a plan to unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

    The U.S. central bank hiked rates for a second time this year, as was widely expected, but some investors doubted the Fed's plans.

    "Most of the economic news has surprised to the downside but the Fed is still comfortable with raising rates," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "At the same time, it seems like we've lost some of that leadership from those six-to-seven high-flying stocks."

    On Wednesday, the Labor Department said the consumer price index — a key measurement of inflation — fell 0.1 percent in May. The data dragged the benchmark 10-year note yield to its lowest levels in seven months. On Thursday, the yield hovered near 2.16 percent.

    There were a slew of economic data released Thursday, including weekly jobless claims, which came in at 237,000.

    The Philadelphia Fed business index hit 27.6 in June, while the Empire State manufacturing survey reached 19.8.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    On tap this week:

    Friday

    8:30 a.m. Housing starts

    8:30 a.m. Business leaders

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    12:45 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...