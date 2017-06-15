US Treasurys mixed after Fed reveals plans to reduce bond holdings

U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Thursday morning as investors responded to the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates by a quarter of a percent and begin reducing its bond and security holdings before the end of the year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.1411 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.7790 percent.

On the data front, Thursday will see a host of data releases, including jobless claims, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing outlook survey, the Empire State manufacturing survey, and import and export prices. Later in the morning, industrial production figures, the housing market index and natural gas inventories will also be released.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $47.11 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.21 percent, while U.S. crude was around $44.78 a barrel, up 0.13 percent.