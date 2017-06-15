Watch: Trump set to speak and sign executive order on apprenticeship

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give remarks Thursday and sign an executive order on apprenticeship and workforce development.

It is part of the president's push to boost apprenticeships and workforce training — though he has not allocated much additional money toward the effort.

Trump was expected to stress workforce development more this week — but events outside of his control and his own actions have shifted the focus away from Trump's agenda.

The president was set to speak at the Labor Department Wednesday before a gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice, wounding multiple people and critically injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. He canceled the appearance and instead made remarks to the nation, calling for unity.

Trump then lashed out on Twitter on Thursday morning after the Washington Post reported that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice. He called it the "single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history."