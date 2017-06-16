3 ways to learn like Airbnb and Tesla employees

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence have made continued learning more important than ever.

Tim Quinlan, Director of Digital Platform for Learning at Intel, believes that "if you're not learning you're dying," and that credo is what led Quinlan to introduce Intel employees to Degreed, a company aiming to help workers take their personal skills gaps into their own hands.

Degreed is a platform that allows individuals to search for learning resources, organize the educational experiences on their resume and track their progress. Services like PeopleSoft and Reviewsnap provide similar tools for employers, but not individuals. Degreed allows users to log all types of learning — like watching Ted Talks, reading the newspaper or taking an improv class — not just college diplomas or continuing ed classes.

While the platform is free to individuals, employers like Airbnb, Tesla and Intel pay a fee to provide the service to their employees.