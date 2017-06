In the era of live-streaming, when the speech of one mayor in one city can instantly become national news, telling a catalytic story — whether pitching your boss, a room of investors or even friends and family — is a critical skill. Two TED speakers who co-founded "Fresh Speakers, an organization dedicated to elevating new voices, recently coached on crafting and delivering at AppNexus in New York.

"It's power to be able to stand on a stage and have people listening to what you're saying," says Fresh Speakers co-founder Courtney Martin.

Here are five tips to tell an unforgettable story: