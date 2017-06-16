Jana Partners stands to make hundreds of millions from Whole Foods acquisition

Activist investor Jana Partners stands to make hundreds of millions of dollars from Amazon's proposed acquisition of Whole Foods Markets.

Jana Partners in April took a nearly 9 percent stake in the Texas-based grocery chain. The announcement bumped shares of Whole Foods stock up 10 percent as Jana Partners suggested the struggling grocer should consider putting itself up for sale.

Whole Foods stock spiked more than 27 percent to about $42 a share Friday morning after Amazon announced its plans to acquire the grocer in a deal valued at $13.7 billion. Amazon's stock was up more than 3 percent.