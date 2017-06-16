The big five technology companies have so much market value -- $2.85 trillion -- that analysts and investors are constantly asking how they're going to spend it.

Increasingly the answer is, they're going to buy into new markets.

"Over the last five years, a lot of tech companies decided we need to be doing transformational stuff that gets us into new categories where we don't have a skill set or user base," said Jeff Richards, a partner at Silicon Valley venture firm GGV Capital. "The old low-risk, small acquisition, build it up over time method doesn't work."

Media conglomerates, automakers, airlines, real estate companies and even lenders are all on the table as the tech leaders gear up to be a larger part of the overall economy.