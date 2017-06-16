Amazon's play in Whole Foods buy is a 'natural pivot' to the grocery industry: analyst

Amazon's move to acquire Whole Foods is a "natural pivot" for a company that "doesn't buy fixer-uppers," said Wall Street analyst Mark Mahaney on CNBC's "Power Lunch" Friday.

"Amazon's been signaling for about one or two years that they're going to make big bets, because they can, because they've got the cash flow to do it, so that makes this less of a surprise," said Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital.

"They already do about $5 billion a year in groceries," Mahaney said. "This is a logistics business, Amazon does logistics, and it's kind of a natural pivot for the company."

Whole Foods stock jumped more than 30 percent to about $43 per share on Friday, following Amazon's announcement that it plans to acquire the high-end grocery chain in a deal valued at $13.7 billion. Amazon's stock was up 3.6 percent.

In the first quarter of 2017, Whole Foods announced it was closing nine stores and abandoning a goal to open 1,200 more stores. But Mahaney said the acquisition doesn't suggest that Whole Foods was in an especially weak state.

"Amazon doesn't buy fixer-uppers, they buy assets that they think are high quality that can stand on their own, and then they maybe look for incremental synergies," Mahaney said.

Mahaney said the move to "heavy" brick-and-mortar assets in the grocery market was a "big acceleration" for Amazon, which had dipped into ventures such as bookstores in recent years.