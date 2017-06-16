Chinese Tesla rival is planning to launch a $7,800 ‘ultra-compact’ electric car in 2018 with changeable batteries

The electric car market continues to heat up with new entrants looking to take on the likes of Tesla and traditional automakers in the space.

Chinese start-up CHJ Automotive is the latest player looking to come to market. The company is currently developing two vehicles – an "ultra-compact" electric car, and a hybrid SUV.

Co-Founder Kevin Shen did not reveal the names of the vehicles, hoping to keep them a surprise until later, but did reveal to CNBC that the company is aiming for a launch in March 2018 for the compact car.

CHJ Automotive have not released official images yet of the car, but showed CNBC some of the initial designs of the ultra-compact vehicle. The car is 2.5 meters long and 1 meter wide. It runs on two batteries which are swappable, meaning that the car won't need to stop for too long at a charging station to re-juice. Google's in-car operating system called Android Auto is equipped in the vehicle

It will be priced at between 7,000 euros ($7,824) and 8,000 euros.