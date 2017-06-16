Co-living goes mainstream, but this is not roommate roulette

"I think it's important contextually to remember we're not doing anything new," said Gottlieb, who lives in the building in a one-bedroom unit. "People have been renting and living with strangers for a long time. The Craigslist model is established, and it's something that people, especially younger generation of people are very used to dealing with. I think what we're trying to do to be effective is to mitigate the negative aspects of that."

To that end, there is a cleaning service in the building for the common spaces. And, if co-living tenants don't get along with each other, they can opt to change units.

"Most importantly, we're going to create an environment where you can make friends and you're around like-minded people all the time," said Gottlieb, who is already working on another project in Chicago with more co-living units.

The buildings cost slightly more to develop because of the additional bathrooms and social spaces, but that can be made up in the rent. While rents are lower for each individual, the combined rent per unit is higher.

"Co-living does, for the most part, solve the price point problem. It's your cheapest entry into a building," said Shear, who is based in Miami and developing the concept there. "Every one of our buildings will feel the same. They're all different locations, they won't all look the same, but they will all have the general bones of this philosophy."

Other companies, like Common and WeWork offer co-living options, but they don't own or develop the buildings themselves. They also offer shorter-term leases, which create more of a transient environment in the properties.

That was not what Dan Ellch was looking for when he first learned about PMG's new building in Chicago.

"I was a little bit hesitant, and then I started to think about it more, and I thought, living alone isn't that great, so as long as I have my bedroom, my own bathroom, I'm OK with it," said Ellch, who just signed up for another year. "And having some roommates isn't a bad thing."