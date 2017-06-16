Cramer Remix: Why the consumer is the biggest winner in Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover

In light of Amazon's game-changing, $13.7 billion bid for grocery chain Whole Foods Market, Jim Cramer had to address the deal's disruptive power and who stands to gain the most.

"There's one huge winner in this 'Amazon to buy Whole Foods' deal: you! The prices are coming down," the "Mad Money" host said on Friday.

Cramer compared Amazon's landmark offer to an army bolstered by mechanical weapons and an air force fighting against cavalry. Amazon, with its non-union workforce and stellar delivery system, would do to the supermarket what the e-commerce giant did to the mall, he said.

As follows, the clear winners of this deal are Amazon and Whole Foods, Cramer said. Amazon's technological know-how will make shopping at Whole Foods much simpler, from cutting down the long lines to expanding loyalty programs to streamlining mobile payments, he argued.

But other than the consumer, Amazon and Whole Foods, Cramer said the deal brings losers aplenty.