Egypt's spat with Qatar is a 'matter of principle'

Cairo isn't worried about a potential financial fallout from its political rift with Doha, Egypt's Minister of Finance Amr El-Garhy told CNBC on Friday.
"It's not a matter of a loss of money...it's a matter of principle," he said on the sidelines of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's second annual meeting in Jeju, South Korea.
Egypt, alongside six other Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the U.A.E, severed ties with Qatar last week, accusing the oil-rich monarchy of supporting terrorism. The Gulf governments are particularly wary of Doha's relationship with Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood, a non-violent organization, as President Donald Trump urges Arab leaders to take a stronger stance against extremists. Doha has repeatedly denied allegations of funding terrorism.