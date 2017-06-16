Egypt's spat with Qatar is a 'matter of principle'

Earlier this week, Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi told CNBC in an exclusive interview that if his country lost a dollar from this crisis, so would other Gulf Cooperation Council nations. But Egypt's El-Garhy wasn't fazed and insisted that Doha's terror links, not the economic fallout, was the primary issue at hand.

"We are very reasonable and rational," he said referring the coalition of Gulf states involved in the dispute. If countries take such a strong stance against a neighbor, there must be a strong reason behind that and the other party must be very careful about its response, he continued.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the U.A.E "will decide together what needs to be done in the coming future," he added.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi recently called for Gulf leaders to boycott Turkey as well, suggesting that cutting ties with Ankara could increase pressure on Doha. Strategists widely believe Qatar will turn to Turkey and Iran to mitigate the pain from the economic blockade imposed by the Gulf coalition but El-Garhy refused to comment on Al-Sisi's remarks.