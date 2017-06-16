European markets seen higher; Nestle sale; BoJ keeps policy unchanged

Markets in Europe are set to open higher on Friday as investors digest news of a fresh disbursement to Greece and focus on wider political events.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 12 points higher at 7,434; the CAC 40 is seen up by 10 points at 5,230 and the DAX is set to begin higher by 27 points at 12,719.

The International Monetary Fund agreed to join the Greek bailout program with a standby arrangement of less than $2 billion. However, it will not disburse the money until the euro zone details debt relief measures, which is not expected until next year. Meanwhile, to keep the Greek economy floating, creditors agreed to disburse $9.5 billion that will allow Athens to complete payments next month.

Meanwhile, in France, President Emmanuel Macron is set to win a massive majority in the second round of the parliamentary election this Sunday, two opinion polls showed Thursday.

Early on Friday morning, the Bank of Japan decided to keep its policy unchanged.

In the corporate world, Nestle is assessing a possible sale of its $900 million-a-year U.S. business to boost its portfolio. Facebook announced on Thursday renewed efforts to remove terrorism content.

