How a shift in how we eat helped my family save $2,800, enough for a 2-week trip to Greece

Kidney and black bean chili served on corn chips, topped by guacamole; spiced with 4 cloves garlic, 1 tbsp chili pepper; 1 tbsp cumin; 1/2 tsp smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne; 2 tsp oregano
Here's a sample recipe for a cheap and easy vegan meal:
Bean & Corn Chili
A 14-oz can of organic kidney beans is 85¢ at Costco. (Dried organic beans soaked overnight and cost half that.)
2 cans organic kidney beans = $1.90, 49g protein
1 bag frozen organic corn = $1.30, 11g protein
8 oz. textured vegetable protein (dry soy flakes, a ground beef consistency), 80¢, 96g protein
2 cups chopped organic peppers and onions, 4 cloves garlic = $1.50
1 cup thinly sliced and diced organic red cabbage = 50¢, 1 g protein
1 large can Nature's Promise (Stop & Shop) organic tomatoes = $1.89
Spices: 1 tbsp chili pepper 1 tbsp cumin, 1/2 tsp smoked paprika, 1/2 tsp cayenne, 2 tsp oregano, salt
For $7.89, you get a meal to stuff eight adults consisting of five different vegetables and 157 g protein. It costs 99¢ and gives 19.6 g protein per serving. If each serving is put over a serving of organic brown rice (25¢) or an organic wheat tortilla (25¢), the same potful feeds 12 adults, with equivalent protein.
Andrée Pagès is a freelance editor whose experience includes 20 years as a medical editor for such firms as Pfizer and Sanofi Pharmaceuticals. She recently wrote an account of how a cheese-loving Frenchwoman who didn't particularly care for animals became "The Reluctant Vegan."
