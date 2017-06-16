How a shift in how we eat helped my family save $2,800, enough for a 2-week trip to Greece

After catching the movie "Cowspiracy" and checking out the site NutritionFacts.org, my husband and I did a Thanksgiving-to-Christmas vegan experiment last year, which we have since continued. Though environmental and health concerns drove our experiment, after six months we also realized a sizable benefit in savings, enough to cover most of a two-week spring trip to Athens, Crete and Rhodes.

We saved money by going vegan in several ways, the first obvious, the others perhaps not so much.