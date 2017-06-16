Amazon might go after Lululemon or Warby Parker next, analyst says

Amazon threw the grocery industry a major curve ball Friday with its plans to acquire Whole Foods.

The news has everyone thinking about who might be next on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' buy list. It appears Amazon is looking to pick up in areas where it hasn't been able to make headway online... yet.

"This significantly expands [Amazon's] store presence overnight," Maxim Group Managing Director Tom Forte told CNBC in an interview. "Whole Foods is a big idea... It's a big idea at scale."

A $13.7 billion Amazon takeover deal is more than 15 times the value of the e-commerce giant's acquisition of Zappos in 2009, according to FactSet.

"All the naysayers saying retail is dead — physical retail is dead — it's not," Forte went on.

Everlane, Warby Parker and Lululemon could all be next, the analyst said.

"You can't paint a broad brush and say apparel is important for Amazon, so they're going to buy Gap," Forte explained. But a Warby Parker or Lululemon deal starts to make sense for Bezos and his team because it checks boxes like apparel, physical stores, being a lifestyle category — all things that Amazon wants to accomplish in a takeover now, he added.

Lululemon, for example, is not "massively over-stored" like some of its peers, and it could get Amazon into the activewear category — something that's been especially popular with younger shoppers of late, Forte said.

Additionally, Amazon hasn't been particularly known for its apparel business, though it's tried to make a name for itself there, so an apparel play could make sense for the company down the road, he went on.