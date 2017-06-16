Here’s how much the average American family has saved for college

Most American parents want to send their kids to college — but, unfortunately, they aren't financially prepared.

Fidelity Investment's 10th Annual College Savings Indicator Study reports that although 70 percent of parents intend to cover the cost of tuition in full, they're only on track to fulfill 29 percent of that goal by the time their children reach freshman year.

On the plus side, more parents than ever are saving for college, with 73 percent putting away a median amount of $300 per month. Of those actively saving, 66 percent have a financial plan in place and 41 percent are taking advantage of 529 college savings plans.