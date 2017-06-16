A lack of due diligence can be costly. In extreme cases it can even be deadly. As told on the latest episode of CNBC's "American Greed," California utility worker Linda Curry trusted her husband, Paul.

"He's always thoughtful. I mean, he's a nice person," she told investigators.

But soon after, Linda was dead, the victim of a cruel plot by her husband to gain her insurance proceeds.

Marquet says it is all too easy to miss the warning signs of a partner who is not quite who he says he is.

"Love tends to blind logic. And so when you're in love, or you're with somebody, you want to see all the good," Marquet said.

Compounding the problem: couples are getting together later in life — Linda was 45 when she met Paul — and more than ever, they are meeting online. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that more than one-third of married couples in the U.S. began their relationships on the internet.

"Nowadays with all the online dating and people meeting up and people moving around, it's easy for somebody who really has ulterior motives to, you know, create a persona," Marquet said.

Marquet, a veteran private investigator, says he got so many requests from friends to investigate their partners that he decided to start a business on the side aimed exclusively at couples. The company, Check Out Your Partner, is now 10 years old.

A bit of due diligence on Linda Curry's part might have turned up the fact that Paul did not have the degree in nuclear physics he claimed — in fact he did not have a college degree at all. Or that his marital history was not quite as advertised.