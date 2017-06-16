The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad Apple's ever made and you should probably buy one.

After just a few days using a review unit provided by Apple, I'm already tempted to scrap my 9.7-inch iPad Pro—that I bought last year—and upgrade to this new model.

It's that good.

I covered a few of my initial highlights of the tablet earlier this week, but I just wanted to spend a bit more time talking about the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro in an official review. If you're in the market for a new iPad, or even a new tablet, you should buy this.