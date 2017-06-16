    ×

    Apple hires Sony Executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to lead video programming

    • Erlicht and Van Amburg will lead video programming worldwide at Apple.
    • The two have served as presidents at Sony Pictures Television since 2005, and have been responsible for such as well-known series as "Breaking Bad" and its spinoff "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "Rescue Me" and more.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a product launch event on October 27, 2016, in Cupertino, California.
    Stephen Lam | Getty Images
    Apple on Friday announced that former Sony television executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg are joining the company to oversee video programming.

    Erlicht and Van Amburg will lead video programming worldwide at Apple, reporting to Eddy Cue, the company said in a statement.

    "Jamie and Zack are two of the most talented TV executives in the world and have been instrumental in making this the golden age of television," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.

    The two have served as presidents at Sony Pictures Television since 2005, and have been responsible for such as well-known series as "Breaking Bad" and its spinoff "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "Rescue Me" and more.

    Bryan Cranston as Walter White
    Source: Breaking Bad | Facebook
    Apple has already started to move in the direction of producing original video content. The company announced a slate of programming that would distinguish Apple Music from its competitors, including "Planet of the Apps," a reality series for App developers, judged by Will.i.am, Gwyneth Paltrow among others.

    Netflix is still leading in the video-on-demand race, and plans to spend $6 billion on programming this year, Amazon follows with an expected $4.5 billion going towards content in 2017.

    "Apple has a relentless focus on delighting customers with their products," said Zack Van Amburg. "We will bring that same intention to Apple's programming and we could not be more excited about what lies ahead."

