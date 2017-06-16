Apple on Friday announced that former Sony television executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg are joining the company to oversee video programming.

Erlicht and Van Amburg will lead video programming worldwide at Apple, reporting to Eddy Cue, the company said in a statement.

"Jamie and Zack are two of the most talented TV executives in the world and have been instrumental in making this the golden age of television," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.

The two have served as presidents at Sony Pictures Television since 2005, and have been responsible for such as well-known series as "Breaking Bad" and its spinoff "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "Rescue Me" and more.