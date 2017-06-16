Last month, comedian Kathy Griffin crossed a line from which may prove difficult, if not impossible, to reverse course.

Griffin's depiction of her having 'beheaded' President Donald Trump sparked an immediate and furious backlash. Although she took the post down and issued an apology, it wasn't enough to salvage her professional prospects, including a plum contributor role at CNN.

The photo also cost her an endorsement deal, as well as the seven remaining dates on her current stand-up tour, all of which were cancelled by the respective venues.

With her raunchy jokes about taboo subjects, Griffin has made a decades-long career out of crossing the line, and is certainly no stranger to controversy. However, the current firestorm seems different, something even Griffin herself acknowledged in a June press conference. "I don't think I'll have a career after this," she said at the time.

Given the immediate negative reaction she experienced, her anxieties appear justified. Is there anything she can do to get back in the public's good graces, or is it time for her to start considering a career change?

Griffin's representatives did not respond to inquiries seeking comment, but CNBC recently spoke to public relations experts to ask where the comedian might go from here—if anywhere.